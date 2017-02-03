Freightliner Trucks Begins Production on New Cascadia

Freightliner Trucks has begun production on its new Cascadia®.

The new Cascadia is designed and engineered with an emphasis on six Real Cost of Ownership solutions — fuel efficiency, safety, connectivity, quality, uptime and driver experience. The new Cascadia (equipped with AeroX and Integrated Detroit™ Powertrain (IDP) including a GHG17 DD15® engine, DT12™ with Intelligent Powertrain Management (IPM4) and 2.16 direct drive axle ratio) has up to an 8-percent fuel economy increase over a similarly spec’d 2016 Cascadia Evolution.

Freightliner debuted the new Cascadia in September 2016 and production of the 126″ BBC Day Cab and 72″ Raised Roof Sleeper Cab models has begun.

The Cascadia is available with the IDP, which combines the fuel-efficient downsped 400 hp,1,750 lb/ft. of torque, the Detroit DD15 or Detroit DD13® engines with the Detroit DT12 automated manual transmission, IPM4 and corresponding Detroit steer and rear tandem axles. The new Detroit rear axles have features such as lower sump volume, gear-set coating, friction reducing gear cutting and optional Axle Lubrication Management that reduces parasitic loss and improves fuel economy.

Standard enhancements such as an upper door seal, elliptical-shaped mirrors, sloped hood, bumper with integrated air deflector and integrated antennas all minimize drag. The optional Aero and AeroX packages provide additional aerodynamic benefits to manage airflow, including a low ground clearance bumper with flexible air dam, longer side extenders, lower chassis fairings, drive wheel covers and proprietary-designed drive wheel fairings.

The new Cascadia’s improvements range from the layout of gauges and switches in the driver compartment to features inside the sleeper area, including a new Driver Loft configuration.

Available in a variety of cab configurations, the new Cascadia is all about customizable living-space options that address the realities of professional drivers while they’re on the road. The sleeper area has been redesigned to include more cabinets, as well as larger spaces that can accommodate standard appliances.

New splayed frame rails create more room in the engine compartment to allow technicians easy access for maintenance tasks, and most electronic control units are now stored securely in the cab in the new eVault for easier convenience and protection from the elements. In front of the eVault is the fuse and relay box which is easily accessible with no hand tools needed. To increase dash component accessibility, the dash panel was designed to be easily removed. Additionally, the standard two-piece front bumper of the Cascadia can be quickly removed within minutes.

The optional Detroit Assurance 4.0 suite of safety systems includes Active Brake Assist that now provides full braking on stationary objects, moving pedestrian warning & partial braking, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Departure Warning with optional video capture. This proprietary safety suite includes driver-friendly controls and is seamlessly integrated into the truck’s dashboard, engine and transmission electronics and can enhance driver safety by mitigating potential collisions.

Customers will benefit from the proprietary connectivity platform introduced by Detroit exclusively for the new Cascadia. The new platform, which will use cellular service from AT&T, will facilitate the delivery of current Detroit™ Connect features, such as Virtual Technician℠ remote diagnostic service, as well as new features designed to provide deeper insights on fuel efficiency and safety performance. The introduction of the new platform also marks the debut of Detroit Connect Remote Updates which enables over-the-air engine parameter programming and Detroit-initiated remote engine and other powertrain electronic controller firmware updates. Remote Updates features will be available to customers during the second half of 2017.

For more information, go to www.Freightliner.com.