FMCSA Grants IITR’s Application for Carrier Tie-Downs

On May 15, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced its decision to grant the International Institute of Towing and Recovery’s (IITR’s) application for an exemption from 49 CFR 393.112 to allow commercial vehicle operators to secure automobiles light trucks and vans using a total of four tie-downs with two fixed and two adjustable chains under 49 CFR 393.128. The Agency has determined that the use of four tie-downs to secure light vehicles will provide a level of safety that is equivalent to, or greater than, the level of safety provided by the regulation.

In its application the IITR stated that the towing industry has long adopted a securement method for light vehicles whereby two non-adjustable tie downs are attached to the rear of the vehicle and two adjustable chains are used to secure the front of the vehicle. As the front binder or ratchet is tightened up it tightens up the rear as well with a four point securement. IITR stated in its petition that this securement system will prevent any lateral, forward, rearward and vertical movement of the disabled vehicle as prescribed in 49 CFR 393.128 and that this four-point tie-down system exceeds the minimum tie down requirements specified in the FMCSA regulations.

Peter Fuerst and the IITR would like to thank the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Office of Representative Anna Eshoo (D-CA) for their assistance with this petition.

Source: International Institute of Towing and Recovery