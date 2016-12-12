Am I exempt from HOS or ELDs?

Sponsored by J.J. Keller



Failing to have logs or follow hours-of-service (HOS) rules are among the top violations that DOT auditors and roadside officers cite every year. Many motor carriers and drivers think they’re exempt from all or portions of the HOS rules — now including the rules for electronic logging devices (ELDs) — but many drivers who think they’re exempt are not, while others don’t use the exemptions properly. Are you or your employees subject to HOS and ELD rules? Do you qualify for an exemption? From local drivers to construction workers, sleeper teams to e-log users, this webcast will discuss who’s subject to — and who’s exempt from — the hours-of-service and ELD rules, and what you need to do to stay in compliance this year and beyond.

Source: Towing and Recovery Association of America