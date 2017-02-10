Do you sometimes feel there are days when you should’ve stayed in bed? Days when you can’t face the world and all of the problems it throws at you? Days when you wonder how much you can bear and still keep a smile on your face?

Life can sure be hard sometimes, and when you’re a dealt a rotten hand you have the right to whine and complain and have yourself a pity party. The key, though, is to pick yourself up and learn from the experiences.

Running my towing and recovery business has taught me a lot over the year in handling the ups and downs, but sometimes we need to be reminded and encouraged with words such as in this poem by Sherrie L. Householder:

From Every Change in Life, You Can Learn Something Important

In every change that you experience ln life, there will be times when you’ll wonder if you can endure.

But you’ll learn that facing each difficulty one by one isn’t so hard.

It’s when you don’t deal with a situation that it sometimes comes back to confront you again.

Changes are sometimes very painful, but they teach us that we can endure and that we can become stronger.

Everything that comes into your life has a purpose, but the outcome is in your hands by the action you take.

Be wise with your life, be willing to endure, and always be willing to face life’s challenges.

I hope these word of encouragement helps those of you who are facing life’s changes and challenges.