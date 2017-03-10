Elizabeth Truck Center Welcomes Bobby Buckalew

Elizabeth Truck Center in Elizabeth, NJ. welcomes Bobby Buckalew to its tow sales department team.

Buckalew owned his own towing company and has been an operator since he had his driver’s license, the company says. He specializes in light-duty tow trucks and covers all of South Jersey for Elizabeth Truck Center Tow Sales. He resides in South Jersey and can be reached at 908-355-8800 ext. 37,

For more information about Elizabeth Truck Center visit elizabethtruckcenter.com.