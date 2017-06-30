Eaton Begins Aftermarket Deliveries for Advantage Series Clutches

Power management company Eaton has begun production and shipping of the company’s recently upgraded line of aftermarket Eaton Advantage Self-Adjust™ and Eaton Easy Pedal Advantage® heavy-duty clutches. Twenty-eight part numbers with a wide range of torque ratings up to 2,250 lbs.-ft. are now available for replacement service for all makes and models of heavy-duty trucks in North America.

The 28 part numbers are a reduction from 41 previous part numbers by combining several earlier models into one. The line covers all commercial heavy-duty truck applications while allowing dealers to reduce inventory levels.

Highlights of the enhancements include:

A new strap drive system, which affixes the intermediate plate to the housing on the clutches, prolongs clutch life by eliminating lug fatigue that over time could lead to failures. The design also eliminates noisy rattle that is associated with the prior design.

Eaton’s soft rate dampers effectively absorb engine vibrations to prevent driveline damage and are now standard on all clutches. This premium damper technology enables downspeeding at all torque ratings up to 1,850 lbs.-ft.

A patent pending spring separator system permits cleaner, quicker disengagement with the engine for more efficient, smoother shifting.

A second wear tab indicator has been added to the Advantage Self-Adjust model giving maintenance professionals better access during visual inspections.

Industry-best release bearing lube intervals for all Eaton Advantage heavy-duty clutches is 50,000 miles.

Eaton Commercial Vehicle components are backed by Eaton’s Roadranger network of more than 180 drivetrain professionals who provide solutions, support and expertise to fleets and dealers. For more information visit www.eaton.com/roadranger, where the latest product information is available as well as service, parts and training assistance, 24 hours a day. Experts are available in the Roadranger Call Center by dialing 1-800-826-HELP (4357) in the U.S. and Canada. In Mexico, dial 01-800-826-4357.

