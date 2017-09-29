I came across a document dated March, 2010, titled “Towing as a Career Path.” It was in an outline format with the goal of researching how to introduce towing as a career choice to outsiders — those not involved in the towing industry.

Unfortunately, the reality is that even though the document is dated 2010, the 2017 towing and recovery industry is still asking this same question, and still looking at how to attract qualified employees to fill not only tow operator positions, but positions for office, management and mechanical staff as well.

If someone asked you what working in the towing and recovery industry is like, how would you answer them? What would you say to help that person make the choice to become employed in this industry? Did the negative aspects of working in the towing industry first come to mind? Are those the things you would want to list in a job description?

Every career choice has challenges and not everyone is cut out to be a doctor, professional athlete or tow operator. But along with those challenges there has to be a lot of positives, otherwise people would not enter those professions. Let’s take those positives and ask the question: “Do you have what it takes to make towing a career choice?”

Note: Just a reminder. On October 4, don’t forget to thank your dispatchers for all they do … and that’s a big 10-4.