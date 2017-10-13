Do You Feel It?

The towing and recovery industry has changed quite a bit since my husband and I first opened the doors of our company. But I have this feeling that I can’t quite put my finger on. There seems to be some sort of “shift” of how towing companies are today compared to those of years ago.

I realize that technology has taken over in areas of towing and recovery equipment, accounting and bookkeeping, dispatching and working as a tow operator and not just as a tow truck driver. We’ve become dependent on modern technology to help run our businesses better, smarter and more cost effective — yet I feel that I’m missing something.

I believe some of it is associated with more government rules and regulations, the insurance industry, the economy, the shortage of qualified employees and how a lot of mom and pop shops wonder (and hope?) if their children will take over one day.

It’s a challenging time for our industry, but an exciting time too. We can complain and wish for the good old days, or we can embrace the challenges and turn that into positive energy to keep moving forward.

Change is not always easy, but a lot of times it’s necessary.

I’m wondering who else feels that “shift” of something in our industry?