Is Your Dispatcher Key to Your Company’s Success?

If so, now’s your chance to bring him or her some well-deserved recognition. Tow Times and contest sponsor Beacon Software invite you to nominate your dispatcher for the first annual Dispatcher of the Year contest. The contest winner will be recognized in the Tow Times August issue, which will focus on the Art of Dispatching. In addition to being recognized in Tow Times, the winner will receive a $100 VISA gift card and a Tow Times goodie package.

Nominate your dispatcher through Tow Times’ Facebook page, Beacon’s Facebook page or on towtimes.com. Just select the link above, or click here. Nominations are open April 24, 2017 and close June 9, 2017. Nominations are open to towing and recovery companies in the United States and Canada.

To nominate your dispatcher, submit a photo and an approximate 200-word paragraph explaining why your dispatcher should be recognized as the industry’s Dispatcher of the Year.

Nominations may include qualities such as: Well-organized, tech friendly, decisive, personable and detail-oriented.