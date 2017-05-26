David Lambert 1948 — 2017

James David Lambert, 68, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., passed away May 16, 2017. He was born on August 18, 1948 in Hammond, La., to Corbet and Mina Lambert.

An instructor biography on the North American Towing Academy states: “He entered the towing industry in 1982 as an operator. In 1986 he was hired by AAA, wrote the AAA Towing Manual for nine years and developed the AAA Light-Duty training program and the AAA Instructor Training Program. In 2004, David founded the North American Towing Academy (NATA), instructing in light-, medium- and heavy-duty towing and recovery.

“He has trained and certified over 5,000 students in the past 12 years. His training has been sponsored by state towing associations, motor clubs, individual towing companies and state agencies.

“In 2006, he was hired to head the Road Ranger program on the Florida Turnpike. He also served as field editor and contributing editor to American Towman magazine, presented seminars at various tow shows, and has served as an expert witness on numerous occasions. He returned to driving a tow truck in 2008 and retired in 2014 to continue instructing and develop the NATA online training.”

In 2014 he created the Tow First national safety campaign, which is designed to save tower’s lives by encouraging them to avoid the dangerous service of changing tires on high-speed roadways and instead tow vehicles to a safer location to limit the tower’s exposure to traffic hazards.

A private service was held with family and friends in Altamonte Springs.

An obituary notice and additional information will be in an upcoming issue of Tow Times magazine.