Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Race Team Takes Delivery of New Carrier from Miller Industries.

Keeping a family tradition alive, Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently took delivery of a new Century® 12-Series LCG™ car carrier from Miller Industries — much like his father did in the early 90s.

The new Century® 12-Series LCG™ carrier sits on a Freightliner® M2 chassis and includes Miller’s patented Right Approach™ option which uses a hinge-based system to improve the angle of the deck of the truck to better accommodate vehicles with low ground clearance.

“This carrier is ideal for Dale Jr. and his race team,” Says Kipp Felice, Vice President of Marketing and Business Solutions for Miller Industries. “The patented deck design and side-mounted winch provide a couple of great options for loading and off-loading the team’s racecars.”

For more information about Miller Industries and their products follow them on social media, visit millerind.com or call 800-292-0330.