Daimler Supports Victims of Hurricane Harvey Disaster in Texas

The following is a press release from Daimler:

In a joint effort Daimler AG’s US based subsidiaries Mercedes-Benz USA, Mercedes-Benz US International, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and Daimler Trucks North America support the population in southern U.S. states affected by Hurricane Harvey. The companies will donate 1 million U.S. Dollars in total to the distressed population coping with the storm’s catastrophic impact. The donation will be sent to American Red Cross and will be used for immediate disaster relief, emergency assistance and other services needed by the victims of the hurricane.

The American Red Cross is working around the clock in Houston, Texas, and other affected cities and states to help the thousands of people whose lives have been devastated. The hurricane is one of the biggest rainstorms in the history of the United States and has left a path of destruction and flooded areas. An estimated 30,000 people will need temporary shelter and financial assistance.

Those interested in supporting the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts can visit www.redcross.org to make a donation or to volunteer.

Further information from Daimler is available at: www.media.daimler.com and www.daimler.com.