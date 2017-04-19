Current Insurance Market, Calculating Vehicle Weight and More

The Tow Times April issue features an update on the tightening tow truck insurance market, calculating the weight of vehicles and recovery resistance, a tribute to the late industry air cushion and training pioneer Bill Jackson and much more. The cover of this issue announces the call for entries to the Tow Times 2017 Shine ‘n Star tow truck photo beauty contest, powered by Ford Trucks. Deadline for entries is June 30, 2017. See pages 52 and 53 for information on how to enter, or visit towtimes.com.