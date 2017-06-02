Without having to enter a service bay or wait for a technician to come on site, Cummins (NYSE: CMI) customers are now able to read prioritized engine fault codes and other key engine information within minutes wherever they are operating with the new Cummins Guidanz mobile app.

Available as a free download now on the Apple® App Store or the Google® Play StoreTM, the Guidanz mobile app arms customers with critical information about their Cummins engines (2007 and later on-highway engines and Tier 3 and later off-highway engines) that they can email to their operations managers, service providers or a Cummins Care representative directly from the app to initiate the service process. The time it takes to complete the first step of the triage process is drastically reduced when using the Guidanz mobile app.

The Immediate Assessment feature of the Guidanz mobile app is available to certified service providers to help improve shop scheduling. As providers begin to adopt Immediate Assessment in the coming months, they will not only be able to read the fault code, but assess the severity of the fault, how quickly it can be repaired, what repair parts are likely needed and start a work order without ever asking the customer to enter a service bay. When the service provider is armed with these products, customers can not only feel confident that the right tools and parts will be available for their engine when they are in the service bay, but can feel at ease knowing that they will experience as little downtime as possible when in the care of a certified Cummins service provider.

To operate, the Guidanz mobile app must be paired with an INLINETM mini Bluetooth® adapter or INLINE 7 and requires either an iOS® or an Android® operating system. At launch, the Guidanz mobile app and INLINE products will be available to customers in the United States, Canada, Australia and Europe. The INLINE mini and the Immediate Assessment feature are available through authorized Cummins channels. Contact Cummins Sales and Service for additional information, or call Cummins Care at 1-800-CUMMINSTM (1-800-286- 6467).

Though the Guidanz mobile app requires a smartphone or tablet to operate, it will still function when the device is offline. Customers are provided a list of fault codes regardless of connectivity, so even when operating in remote locations, such as a mine or temporary job site, customers are still empowered with enough information to call their operations managers, service providers or Cummins Care with information to initiate the service process.