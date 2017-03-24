Cummins Announces Improvements to Mid-Range Engines in 2017

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has announced further improvements to its MidRange engine lineup in 2017. For work truck customers, Cummins offers engines from the diesel V5.0, B6.7 and L9 to the Cummins Westport natural gas ISB6.7 G and ISL G Near Zero engines.

The B6.7 realized further fuel economy improvements on the base engine in 2017. Today, the engine is seeing an average improvement of 8.5 percent on efficiency ratings and 5 percent on performance ratings over the former leader – the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 2013 ISB6.7. For some applications and duty cycles, specifically pickup and delivery, the efficiency ratings have demonstrated up to a 13 percent fuel economy improvement over the EPA 2013 ISB6.7.

Apart from base engine fuel economy enhancements, Cummins also has Stop-Start capability with the B6.7, which will provide additional fuel economy improvement from 3 percent to 15 percent. Stop-Start technology allows the engine to operate only when necessary, by shutting off the engine during idle, resulting in reduced fuel consumption, enhanced sociability, improved productivity and increased durability. The 2017 B6.7 also includes a complete 3-year/unlimited-mile warranty in truck applications.

Now in full production for bus, medium-duty truck and vocational applications are the ISB6.7 G and the ISL G Near Zero. Based on the B Series diesel engine platform, the ISB6.7 G is a natural addition to CWI’s portfolio of natural gas engines to help power the more than 40,000 natural gas-powered trucks and buses operating in North America. The ISL G Near Zero is the first MidRange engine in North America to receive emissions certification from both the EPA and Air Resources Board (ARB) to meet the optional 0.02 g/bhp-hr Near Zero oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions standards. The NOx emissions of the ISL G Near Zero are 90 percent lower than the 2010 EPA standard of 0.2 g/bhp-hr.

Both the ISB6.7 G and ISL G Near Zero operate exclusively on compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) or renewable natural gas (RNG), and both utilize CWI emissions-leading and proprietary spark-ignited stoichiometric combustion with cooled exhaust gas recirculation (SEGR) technology. In addition, the engines feature electronic controls with programmable features, a closed crankcase ventilation system and a maintenance-free Three-Way Catalyst (TWC) aftertreatment.

For more information visit cummins.com or cumminsengines.com.