Competition in life, sports, business, etc., is good. Who doesn’t see competition as a contest between rivals striving for the end goal of winning – whether it’s a new contract, gold medal or a spelling bee? Competition keeps you on your toes or should I say in our profession… tows?

And yes, we should be alert to what the competition is doing to stay ahead of the game. But I think if the towing industry had a mixture of competition and cooperation we would be much farther ahead.

For the most part, towers face the same challenges whether they have two trucks or 150, yet we’re not united in addressing these challenges. I know there will always be differences in personality and opinions on everything, but if we can put those things aside our industry can show a united front. Right now – in my opinion – in the eyes of law enforcement, insurance companies, motor clubs, etc., we look like complainers and whiners. The question is: Even with our differences, can’t we all get along and cooperate with each other for the good of the whole?

I believe we can. I learned a long time ago that to serve my customers I needed the support of my fellow towers around the state. I learned that when towers are not only my competition, but friends, I can count on them when needed. And if you don’t believe we can put our differences aside, attend a funeral of a tower who was killed while working on the side of the roadway.

As an industry we can’t accomplish much if we can’t stick together, or at least cooperate with each other and meet halfway.

Henry Boyle said it best: “You don’t get harmony when everyone sings the same note.”