CNTA Holds Meeting with OOIDA Representative

The following is a press release from the Conference of Northeast Towing Associations:

At their quarterly meeting in May, the Conference of Northeast Towing Associations (CNTA) hosted Mike Matousek, Director of State Legislative Affairs and Director of Government Affairs at the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA).

“We invited Mike to begin discussions on the issues both sides have,” stated John Glass, CNTA 1st vice president. “We hope by bringing out the issues from both sides we could possibly help each other rectify the problems on both sides. Additionally, we would like to discuss any legislative issues they may be pursuing.”

On the towers side, we see with increasing frequency the issue of trucking companies being underinsured or not insured for towing and recovery at all.

On the trucker’s side, there is the issue of inflated towing and recovery bills. While invoices submitted by towing and recovery companies may be entirely accurate, fair, and reasonable, like any industry, there are instances when some companies feel it necessary to inflate the cost of their services to exorbitant amounts.

Clearing tractor-trailer recoveries and rollovers are far more intricate than your average tow. Invoices can become very expensive very quickly given the amount of labor and equipment a tower must utilize for these types of jobs.

“Ideally,” said Glass, “we would like to see OOIDA ensuring its members have proper coverage to protect themselves in case they are ever involved in one of these catastrophes and towers writing responsible bills.”

The CNTA is a consortium of 10 statewide towing associations representing the shared interests of approximately 3000 towers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states.