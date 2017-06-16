Carfentanil Alert

Alerts have been issued from the Empire State Towing Association and the New Hampshire Drug Monitoring Initiative regarding the synthetic opioid carfentanil.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration: “Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which itself is 50 times more potent than heroin. DEA, local law enforcement and first responders have recently seen the presence of carfentanil, which has been linked to a significant number of overdose deaths in various parts of the country. Improper handling of carfentanil, as well as fentanyl and other fentanyl-related compounds, has deadly consequences.”

“Carfentanil can resemble powdered cocaine or heroin. If you suspect the presence of carfentanil or any synthetic opioid, do not take samples or otherwise disturb the substance, as this could lead to accidental exposure. Rather, secure the substance and follow approved transportation procedures.”

Alerts warn that first responders, including tow truck operators may be at risk by exposure to this drug, and if drug paraphernalia is found at an emergency scene, approach the situation with extreme caution.

For more information about carfentanil visit dea.gov.