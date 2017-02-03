Car Carriers, Wireless Operation and More

The Tow Times February issue traces the evolution of the car carrier — and tips you can use when purchasing a used car carrier. This issue also focus on how wireless operation of towing equipment and accessories can produce a range of benefits for today’s towing and recovery operator.

On the cover is the Tow Times 2016 Shine ‘n’ Star Working Truck Winner: a 2001 Freightliner FL120 with a Holmes Detachable Towing Unit (DTU). The proud owner is Parise’s Auto & towing Inc. in Batavia, N.Y.

And in the Recovery Review department, a North Carolina towing company takes on a job others said couldn’t be done.