Bulldog Towing ImplementSep 8th, 2017 | By Editorial Staff | Category: New Products
Bulldog Towing Products announces the addition of the Bulldog Towing Implement to their product line.
It features a one-piece design makes it the lightest cycle transporter made and its small enough to fit under the passenger seat of most trucks.
The Bulldog Towing Implement locks into a flush-mounted receiver from the top side of the truck bed.
For more information contact Bulldog Towing Products, located in Batavia, Ill. Phone 630-301-0553.