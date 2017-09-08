Bulldog Towing Products announces the addition of the Bulldog Towing Implement to their product line.

It features a one-piece design makes it the lightest cycle transporter made and its small enough to fit under the passenger seat of most trucks.

The Bulldog Towing Implement locks into a flush-mounted receiver from the top side of the truck bed.

For more information contact Bulldog Towing Products, located in Batavia, Ill. Phone 630-301-0553.