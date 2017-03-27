I’ve heard that when athletes train for a sport they visualize themselves winning, creating a mental picture of themselves bench pressing the weight they need to win, or crossing the finish line in record time. Winning is not only coming in first place, it’s connected to winning in your head; if you believe it, you can achieve it. You need to be on your game both physically and mentally.

In 2015, Tao Porchon-Lynch celebrated her 97th. birthday. At that time she was still teaching yoga and participating in ballroom dancing. She said she didn’t think about yesterday or tomorrow, she lived for today. She was inspired from nature and people often commented that she was a true inspiration and radiated pure joy. Ms. Porchon-Lynch said, “All of my students are my family. The greatest pleasure is to see someone suddenly realize there was nothing they couldn’t do.”

You’re probably wondering what a winning mental attitude and a 97-year old yoga instructor has to do with the towing and recovery industry. We have a demanding profession. We face a lot of negativity, we worry about the safety of our tow operators working on the roadside, we deal with increased insurance premiums and the list goes on. It can make you wonder why you even get out of bed.

Take the advice from a vibrant 97-year old woman: If you believe you’ll be successful, you’ll be successful. If you believe you’re an inspiration to others, you will be an inspiration to others. Live for today and believe nothing is impossible.