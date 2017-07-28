Beacon Software Launches Video Tutorials

Beacon Software’s Dispatch Anywhere for Drivers phone app is designed to enable towing operators and their drivers to be more productive and efficient. The phone app has numerous features and tools that can be reviewed in a five-minute YouTube video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9QdSwD8IBQs )

“Our Beacon Help Desk website has a number of informative articles, videos and release notes that help our customers take advantage of the full range of features that they can utilize with all of our software products. We are starting to launch a number of training videos that feature Matt Tortorici, Beacon Software Training Manager,” said Todd Althouse, Beacon Software President. “In this video, Matt demonstrates how a driver can use multiple tools with the app to complete a call.”

The Beacon Software help desk website can be accessed at beaconsoftware.zendesk.com/hc/en-us .