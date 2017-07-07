Beacon Relaunches Improved TowLien Software for Louisiana

Beacon Software announces a more streamlined Towlien software that automates and simplifies OSRV processing, notification letters and Louisiana “Permit-To-Sell” application.

“The new product is up and running and can eliminate hassles, reduce labor and save on postage. Towers, salvage and vehicle storage lots can benefit from this easy step-by-step process — all from your computer,” said Todd Althouse, Beacon Software President. “Towers can now do in seconds what it takes others weeks to do, and soon it will be integrated with Dispatch Anywhere.”

Updated versions will be launched late summer in Ohio, Florida and other states, Althouse says.

Visit beaconsoftco.com.