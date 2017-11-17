Beacon Funding Partners with Quest TowNetwork to Launch Quest Roadside Rewards

Beacon Funding has announced its partnership with Quest TowNetwork and the launch of Quest Roadside Rewards, a program that provides enhanced financing options to providers in the Quest TowNetwork.

“Quest has a strong reputation in the roadside assistance marketplace and continues to build a very high-quality network of towing providers,” said Toby McDonough, Beacon Funding President. “Beacon Funding is eager to help Quest’s towing provider network grow its truck fleet through our competitive, flexible, and convenient truck financing programs. Our goal is to make it easier for Quest providers to acquire more trucks, take more calls and grow their revenue.”

Quest TowNetwork dispatches emergency roadside, accident and secondary tows for various companies. The network consists of independent service providers that offer roadside and towing services to Quest’s clients. By partnering with Beacon, they can encourage providers to grow with additional trucks and communicate the benefits of being a provider to Beacon’s existing towing clients.

John C. Bowen, Quest GM/Operating Partner, echoed McDonough’s excitement. “Quest’s partnership with Beacon Funding will give our service providers a simple, seamless way to finance their equipment purchases and grow their business.”

To learn more about Quest or to become a provider visit www.townetwork.com. For the latest Beacon Funding news, visit blog.beaconfunding.com.