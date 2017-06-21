Backing Safely

When backing up a tow truck, loaded or empty, using a spotter when possible to assist you is a real asset. If a spotter isn’t available, employ the acronym GOAL, Get Out And Look. Get out of your truck and walk around the vehicle to observe anything that could come into contact with your truck and or the vehicle you’re towing. See more backing tips in the Tow Times June issue Safety Meeting column “Backing Safety” by Patrick Gratzianna.