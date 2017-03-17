B10 Durability Rating of the Isuzu 4HK1-TC Engine Increased to 375,000 Miles

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc., has announced that the B10 durability rating of its 4HK1-TC diesel engine has been increased to 375,000 miles.

A “B10-life” rating is an industry-standard gauge provided by engine makers to help consumers determine the long-term durability of an engine. The number following the “B” indicates the percentage of an engine’s population that will require an overhaul before the indicated mileage.

Isuzu 4HK1-TC engines are expected to last 375,000 miles before they require a major repair or rebuild. Previously, the 4HK1-TC engine carried an already-robust B10 durability rating of 310,000 miles.

“We are proud to say that Isuzu diesel engines are already known worldwide for their long-term dependability,” said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. “Our new B-10 rating is strong evidence that our engines are even more durable than ever.”

The turbocharged, intercooled 4HK1-TC four-cylinder diesel engine displaces 5.2 liters and generates 215 horsepower. Torque ratings vary depending on model.

The engine is fitted to Isuzu NPR-HD, NPR-XD, NQR and NRR models, as well as the all-new 2018 Isuzu FTR Class 6 truck. Each of these models is backed by a three-year/unlimited mileage powertrain limited warranty.