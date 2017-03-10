Auto Data Direct, Inc. to Phase Out TOW123 Management System

Auto Data Direct, Inc. (ADD) will phase out its TOW123 management system effective May 1, 2017. A small percentage of ADD’s customers will be affected by the change and have been contacted personally by ADD staff to ensure a smooth transition to a different management system of their choice. TOW123 is the only product affected. DirectPost-Office, DMV123 real-time state inquiries and all other ADD services will continue to be available to help tow operations nationwide work more efficiently.

“This was a difficult business decision,” said Jim Taylor, ADD’s president. “We are proud of the innovations created by our in-house technical staff who worked on the system for the past three years. However, the market did not support another management system and we felt it was more important to focus our technical and customer service resources on the many other business tools for industries, including the tow industry, which we have supported since the company was founded in 1999.”

ADD is a national leader in providing significant business tools for the tow industry through its DirectPost-Office electronic certified mail, DMV123 real-time vehicle inquiries for lien notifications, and federally mandated reporting of junk and salvage vehicles to the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS.)