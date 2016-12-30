For Auld Lang Syne

The song Auld Lang Syne is a Scots poem written by Robert Burns in 1788. Revelers usually sing the song at the stroke of midnight on December 31st to bid farewell to the old year. The English translation idiomatically is “long, long ago, days gone by or old times,” so, auld lang syne at the first line of the chorus might be loosely translated as “for (the sake of) old times.”

This time of year usually starts people thinking about New Year’s resolutions, goals, promises or plans. Hopefully we’ve learned from the past year, or old times, and the new resolutions will prove to be successful. Unfortunately, the success rate doesn’t look promising; according to one study, 88 percent of those who set New Year resolutions fail.

I think the following are some popular resolutions (for me included)

Improve physical well-being — eat healthy food, lose weight, exercise more, quit smoking or get rid of old bad habits

Improve mental well-being — think positive, laugh more and enjoy life

Improve finances — get out of debt, save money and make investments

Improve career — perform better and improve business

Improve education — read more and learn something new

Improve self — become more organized, reduce stress, be less grumpy and manage time (I need to put this one right after losing weight)

Take a trip

Volunteer to help others

Spend quality time with family and friends

Pray more

Spend less time on social media

The list could go on and on. Perhaps making too many resolutions ends up in failure and giving up. While we may be confident of having success at the beginning of the year, I believe many of us, unfortunately, end up failing. Maybe making more measurable goals such as losing a pound a week instead of “lose weight” will have a better success rate.

This New Year’s Eve, sing and make a toast for the sake of old times, but also toast to the New Year and new beginnings. Wishing all you towers good health, prosperity and much laughter in 2017.