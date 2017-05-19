ATRI Celebrates Four Years, Holds Tower’s Family Retreat

The American Towing and Recovery Institute (ATRI) is celebrating four years as a member-based, not-for-profit organization. ATRI’s mission is to promote safety, education, positive public relations and networking within the towing and recovery industry.

Led by Wes Wilburn, over the past four years ATRI has:

• An active membership of more than 100 member companies

• Trained and certified 1965 course attendees

• Donated to towing associations and the International Towing & Recovery Museum a total of $49,840

ATRI will hold its annual Myrtle Beach event, the Tower’s Family Retreat, May 19-20, 2017. The two-day fire rescue/tower cross training class combines with a two-day tow show and a continuing education event included with a family vacation at Myrtle Beach, S.C. This event takes place during bike week and the blue crab festival, providing attendees many activities.

For more information on the Tower’s Family Retreat visit www.towersretreat.org.

For additional information about the American Towing and Recovery Institute phone (910) 747-9000 or visit their website at www.americantowingandrecoveryinstitute.org.