Arizona Professional Towing & Recovery Association Hires New Executive Director

The Arizona Professional Towing & Recovery Association (APTRA) has announced that Angela Roper Barnett has joined the team as executive director. Angela brings 20 years of experience in the towing and recovery industry. She has owned two towing companies in Texas and has been an industry instructor for 10 years.

While active in the towing industry, she served in volunteer roles with the Towing and Recovery Association of America, the industry’s national association headquartered in Washington DC, and the Women of the Towing and Recovery Association of America, which awarded her the Tow Woman of the Year award in 2007.

“Angela’s wealth of experience in this industry, as well as associations, will make her an excellent addition to APTRA’s team,” said Conor Gleason, president of APTRA. “We believe Angela will continue the great job Patti King began with APTRA and expand the association’s reputation and membership.”