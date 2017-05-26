Arizona Professional Towing & Recovery Association Bill Signed into Law

The Arizona Professional Towing & Recovery Association (APTRA) announced on May 9 that governor signed a bill the association introduced. An APTRA press release states:

“At the beginning of the legislative session, APTRA introduced House Bill 2159 that would clearly define proof of ownership, a release of liability at incident scenes, and clean up the language for transfer of ownership. On May 2, the governor signed the bill into law. There was additional language regarding abandoned vehicles added on in the end. It is a great win for towers. Please click on the link to read the bill. Thank you to the legislative committee for their dedication to this process and to the lobbyist who worked diligently on this bill to get it passed.”

HB2159.