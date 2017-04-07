Are you ready to prove to the motoring public that professional tow operators are not the sloppy, slow-witted, stereotyped characters portrayed for so many years?

Are you ready to prove that you are a member of the first-responder team — concerned about public safety and clearing the roadways in a timely manner?

Are you ready to prove you are a professional who believes in education, training, certification, contributing to your state and national towing associations and supporting your community?

Are you ready to prove that you run a business that provides employment to people, you pay taxes, purchase trucks, tires, etc., which supports the economy, and that you too have bills to pay and at the end of the day — yes, you too want to make a profit?

Are you ready to prove that there are two sides to every story – theirs and yours and that not all towing companies are like those on reality TV shows?

Are you ready to prove that you want the motoring public’s help when working on the side of the road? That for your safety and theirs you want them to slow down or move over?

The towing and recovery industry offers services to the motoring public that — while the public often doesn’t want to use those services — they need them. It is up to us — members of this industry — to prove to them that yes, they can count on us for professionalism and quality service.

Are you ready to prove it?