American Towing & Recovery Institute Presents Check to Museum

Nov 10th, 2017 | By | Category: Industry News

From left: Kaitlynn Gipson, International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum (ITHRFM) artifacts and library resources; Cathy Brumgard, ITHRFM membership; Kim Holcomb, ATRI treasurer; and Wesley Wilburn, ATRI.

 

The American Towing & Recovery Institute (ATRI), a not for profit, membership-based organization founded in 2013 to promote safety, education, positive public relations and networking, recently presented $7,073.26 to the International Towing & Recovery Museum to be distributed between the general operating fund and the Survivor Fund.

For additional information on the museum visit internationaltowingmuseum.org. For more information on American Towing & Recovery Institute visit americantowingandrecoveryinstitute.org.