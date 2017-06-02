AHAA Honors Ford with the 2017 Marketer of the Year Award

AHAA: The Voice of Hispanic Marketing has announced that Ford Motor Company is the winner of the 2017 AHAA Marketer of the Year Award. Ford joins a prestigious short list of elite brands that have received the award, including McDonald’s, State Farm, Toyota, and Walmart. David Rodriguez, multicultural marketing director for Ford, will accept the award and discuss the automaker’s commitment to the Hispanic and multicultural market at AHAA’s 2017 Annual Conference. The session will take place on Wednesday, June 14 at 9:15 a.m. at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago.

“We are honored to accept the 2017 AHAA Marketer of the Year award,” said Rodriguez. “With so many vehicle options, we are proud to have earned the trust of so many Hispanic families that choose our trucks, SUV’s and cars every year – it means that what we are doing is resonating and that means a lot.”

To be considered for this award, companies had to demonstrate a top-down commitment to multicultural marketing and significant spending commensurate with the opportunity in marketing efforts targeting Hispanics. Ford has invested in and been committed to the Hispanic market for more than 20 years, consistently leading the category in Hispanic investment. Over the last three years, Ford has topped the automotive category in Hispanic market spend with 17 percent in 2016 alone, according to Ad Insights. This has earned the company numerous accolades for their multicultural work from the U.S.H. Idea Awards, Cannes, Clio, Wave, Addy’s and El Sol. Ford took home a combined 47 awards between 2015 and 2016.

As automakers intensify their pursuit of Hispanic car buyers, the Hispanic market has long been central to Ford’s marketing efforts, which also includes pivotal Latino-overlapping markets like Millennials and women. According to Viant’s 2016 Hispanic American Auto Buyers report, Hispanic consumers accounted for $27.9 billion in registered new vehicle transactions in 2016, representing 11 percent of the total market – a figure that grows year to year. In 2014, Hispanic buyers delivered 96 percent of Ford’s year-over-year retail sales growth, according to IHS Automotive’s Polk market data unit. The success was significant enough for Ford to direct part of its launch funds in 2016 for the redesigned F-150 pickup into Hispanic media, including Fox’s MundoFox channel. As part of its 360-campaign spearheaded by the recently WPP-acquired Hispanic firm Zubi Advertising, Ford was also an official partner for The Copa America Centenario soccer tournament which took place in 10 markets across the United States.

Source: AHAA