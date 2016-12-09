Advantage Funding Hires Todd Chase

Advantage Funding, Inc. has announced the addition of Todd Chase to its sales force. Chase will serve as a sales manager of the company’s vocational truck business specializing in tow-truck financing.

Prior to his appointment with Advantage Funding, Chase served as Business Development Consultant for Northbrook, Illinois-based Beacon Funding, Inc. Earlier in his career he was general manager of a family towing business.

Chase serves on the executive cabinet of the Towing and Recovery Association of America (TRAA) and sits on the board of the Massachusetts Statewide Towing Academy, where he is a tow operator trainer. Chase also served as vice president of the Massachusetts Statewide Towing Association for 16 years.

For more information visit advantagefund.com or call 888-246-4091.