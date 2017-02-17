Advantage Funding Appoints New CEO

Advantage Funding, provider of finance to small and medium businesses in the US, has named Lisa Lersner as CEO and President. She brings more than 25 years of financial services experience to the post.

Lersner most recently held the role of CFO of CapitalSpring, a registered investment advisor with both a specialty finance and asset management platform. Previously she served as president, CFO or COO of several entrepreneurial and rapidly growing specialty finance and technology firms.

Lersner began her career working in the vendor and commercial finance divisions of Citicorp North America and Chrysler Capital.

“Lisa has the expertise and executive abilities to lead Advantage Funding’s development and execute on its growth strategy,” said Evert den Hollander, Chairman of the company. “Her career has focused on managing the strategic, financial and operational activities of growing companies.”

“I am very excited to be joining Advantage Funding and to be leading the company through its next growth phase.” Lersner said. “I appreciate the opportunity to build upon the strong commercial lending platform and market position currently in place at Advantage Funding.”

For more information visit advantagefund.com or call 888-246-4091.