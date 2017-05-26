Access Tools Launches the Ultimate Long Reach Tool Kit

Access Tools has released the most complete long-reach set the company has ever created — the Ultimate Long Reach Kit. The Ultimate Long Reach Kit includes tools and accessories to open virtually any vehicle on the road today using the long-reach method.

The 21-piece kit includes four of the most popular long reach tools, Button Master and Mega Master snare tools, two Air Wedges, two pry-bar style wedge tools, protective lockout tape, slim jim, windshield-mounted flashlight for nighttime openings, Access Tools’ new heavy-duty long padded carrying case with internal pockets and more.

For more information phone 800-323-8324. Visit accesstoolsusa.com.