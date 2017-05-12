A Hole in Your Heart

I was reading an article titled “Bobby’s Law” and with Mother’s Day coming up, it really hit me hard.

It told the tragic story of Robert “Bobby” Lee Unruh, Jr. from All-Rite Towing in Tucumcari, N.M., who was killed while working on the side of the road at an accident scene. Bobby was directing oncoming traffic to move over one lane and while most vehicles were heeding his signals, one vehicle did not. Another employee, a trainee, was with him and Robert pushed him into the toolbox compartment, but Robert was hit and sent airborne. The employee was untouched.

The article stated the employee was “saved by a veteran towman familiar with the perils of working the roadside, yet whose split-second instinct was to save another.”

Bobby’s mother lobbied the state of New Mexico to include tow operators along with stranded motorists as protected parties in its Move Over Law. Within 17 days the law passed and legislators named it “Bobby’s Law”. Bobby’s mother commented, “There’s not a day goes by that I don’t play through it (the accident) a thousand times.”

She is now raising Bobby’s’ two sons. She said with great pride that he was “the kindest soul.” Her goal is to make sure all motorists are educated about the Move Over Law to help save the lives of others alongside the road — that tow lives matter.

I can only imagine the hole in her heart right now, but I also know there is a hole in everyone’s heart — whether they knew Bobby or not. We are a strong, committed towing community and family. Tragic stories like this affect all of us.

I wish all towing moms and all special women a Happy Mother’s Day. If I could, I would give all of you — who pray every day that not only your own children but also your employees get home every night — a big hug.