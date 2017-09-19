I attended the 11th annual Wall of the Fallen Official Name Unveiling Ceremony this past Saturday at the International Towing and Recovery Museum in Chattanooga, Tenn. It was a ceremony to remember and honor 26 tow operators who lost their lives while working on the roadways. It was an emotional time for not only the family members, but all who attended. The reality of how precious the lives of loved ones in the towing industry are really hit home. The message was clear: We may be competitors, but we’re also members of a much broader towing family.

The mother of one of the loved ones being remembered was courageous enough to tell her story of how she lost her son and how brave he was to help save an employee who was also working at the scene. Her passionate message was that we as a towing community and family all need to work together to promote safety and the need for enforcement of the Move Over Slow Down Law. While the Wall of the Fallen is a wonderful memorial, the goal is to not have to add more names to it.

On the same day I attended the 32nd induction ceremony and banquet for the museum’s Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Five outstanding biographies were read as each member was inducted into the Hall of Fame. These five deserving individuals showed true leadership and the need to give back to their businesses, the towing and recovery industry and their communities. All of the inductees thanked their families, as they stated they could not have accomplished what they did without their family’s support and understanding.

It was a day to remember. A day to honor. A day to be proud of the family members of the towing and recovery industry.