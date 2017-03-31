Georgia I-85 Closure: Alternate Travel Options

Due to the collapse of a portion of I-85 northbound in the City of Atlanta, the Georgia Center of Innovation for Logistics has issued a press release that contains resources to assist the community during this time.

“Please note that this does not impact the major truck interstate route around Metro Atlanta,” the release states. “I-285 is still open for business as usual as is a robust network of other truck routes throughout the region. See map for more detailed information.”

According to the release, the traffic routing plan for the immediate area:

I-85 is closed from I-75/Brookwood split to the North Druid Hills Exit

Motorists traveling northbound on I-85 from the southside of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound I-75 at Brookwood near 17 th Street

Street Motorists traveling southbound on I-85 north of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound on SR400

Motorists traveling southbound on SR400 from north of Atlanta will be diverted at Sidney Marcus exit

I-285 and I-20 are both open to traffic and are the best alternatives for motorists to utilize if possible. For the most up to date information call 511 or visit www.dot.ga.gov, https://www.facebook.com/GeorgiaDOT/

Motorists are encouraged to utilize their favorite wayfinding app to help navigate to their destinations.

For real-time updates follow Georgia DOT Facebook, Twitter, or the Georgia Motor Trucking Association on Facebook.