2017 Tow Trucks for Tots Parade and Toy Collection

Make plans to participate in this year’s Tow Trucks for Tots tow truck parade and toy collection on Sunday, November 12.

Worldwide Equipment Sales, LLC’s Tow Trucks for Tots is a non-profit organization of the towing community, its suppliers and volunteers who gather toys for children during the holiday season.

Tow Trucks For Tots has three goals:

To bring a much-needed toy to a deserving boy or girl. To further enhance the image of the towing industry. To break the Guinness Book of World Records largest tow truck parade. (Worldwide Equipment Sales, LLC’s Tow Trucks For Tots currently holds the Guinness Book record for the largest tow truck parade.)

Every second Sunday in November, towing companies throughout the Midwest converge on Rockdale, Ill., (Hollywood Casino) and line up for the parade. The parade route is 42 miles, traveling from Rockdale to Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Ill., where towing companies unload their collected toys into semi trucks to be distributed to needy children. Tow truck drivers are given a free Tow Trucks For Tots T-Shirt and all are treated to lunch, a live band and the camaraderie of fellow towers.

During the months before the parade towers are encouraged to collect toys for children ages 0-18 years old, placing drop boxes at their places of businesses. Some have parties and fundraisers to collect toys. All parties and fundraisers are posted on the Tow Trucks for Tots website and open to the towing community and general public.

All toy donations must be new and unwrapped. Please: no guns, swords or stuffed animals.

Parade date: November 12, 2017

Time 6:00 a.m.

Location Hollywood Casino

777 Hollywood Blvd.

Joliet, Ill. 60436

For complete details visit towtrucksfortots.com.