2017 I.T.R.H.F.M. Meet & Greet and Fundraising Auction

Join us Friday, September 15, 6:30–10 p.m., at the Chattanoogan Hotel for the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame Meet & Greet and Museum Fundraising Auction sponsored by Jerr-Dan Corporation. There will be live bidding on great auction items such as a Jerr-Dan MPL-NG standard duty wrecker on a 2017 Ford F-450, a Sonetics Towman Master Case and a Miller Industries Spreader Bar Kit. Many items will be displayed for silent auction as well. Tickets will be $60 at the door.

View a selection of auction items at internationaltowingmuseum.org/auction/

The event, part of the Tow Museum Weekend during the Tennessee Tow Show, honors the 2017 Hall of Fame inductees, and all proceeds benefit the International Towing & Recovery Museum.