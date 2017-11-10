2017 Shine ‘n Star Contest Winners and More

The Tow Times November issue announces the winners of the 2017 Shine ‘n Star contest. On the cover is our grand prize winner: K&S Towing & Recovery Inc., of Havertown, Pa. They claimed top prize with their 2016 Peterbilt 567 with a Jerr-Dan 50-ton JFB unit. This issue also features a look at the capability and versatility side pullers can add to tow trucks, and how towing operators can be proactive for safety on the roadside. And the Recovery Review department covers how two towing companies teamed up to recover a tractor-trailer from a narrow, curving road in the mountains of Tennessee.