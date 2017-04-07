2017 Shine ‘n Star Contest Call for Entries

Submit photos of your favorite tow trucks for a chance to win in the industry’s largest tow truck photo beauty contest. Brought to you by Tow Times and powered by Ford Trucks.

Five categories to enter: Light-duty tow truck, Medium-duty tow truck, Heavy-duty tow truck, car carrier and working truck.

Great prizes: The Grand Prize winner receives $1,000, a commemorative plaque, and the winning entry’s photo will appear on the November 2017 Tow Times cover. First place winners each receive $500, a commemorative plaque and a photo of the winning truck on the cover of an issue of Tow Times magazine. Second place winners each receive $300, a commemorative plaque and a photo of the winning truck on the cover of an issue of Tow Times magazine. Third place winners each receive $200, a commemorative plaque and a photo of the winning truck on the cover of an issue of Tow Times magazine.

There’s no purchase necessary.

Entry deadline is June 30, 2017.

There are multiple ways to enter. For more information on how to enter and contest rules, click on the banner (top right) of this page. Entry information and an entry form are also in the April issue of Tow Times and on the Tow Times Facebook page.