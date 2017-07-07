2017 Move Over Law Golf Tournament

This year’s Move Over Law Golf Tournament held on May 7, 2017, by the charity Towers with a Heart Charities Inc. was a great success says James Jennings of Emerald Transportation Corporation in Pompano Beach, Fla. “This year’s event was a sellout with over 160 golfers, volunteers and guests attending the tournament, which raised over $34,000 for our billboard advertising, promotions and outreach campaigns throughout the year,” Jennings says.

Major towing community sponsors were Sunshine Towing of Miami, A Superior Towing of Davie, Fla., Emerald Transportation Corporation, the Professional Wrecker Operators of Florida, the Sunshine State Towing Association and INA Towing Network along with sponsorship from many other corporate partners.

Plans are underway for next year’s event, which will be held at the Boca Lago Country Club on May 5, 2018. Visit www.towerswithaheart.org.