2017 Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report Unveiled as Drivers Approach July 4

The 13th annual Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report names Kansas City, Kansas, the city with America’s safest drivers. Based on Allstate claims data, the company unveiled the report to encourage safe-driving habits, especially with the approaching Fourth of July holiday, the perennial deadliest day on the road for U.S. drivers, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

IIHS also found July and August are the deadliest months on the road, with each averaging 116 deaths a day. So this summer, along with its Best Drivers Report, Allstate is launching a new safe-driving campaign to heighten awareness of this community issue and urge people to stay alert while driving. The National Safety Council estimates more than 40,000 people died in car crashes in 2016, making it potentially the most dangerous driving year since 2007.

This year’s three safest cities, Kansas City, Kansas; Brownsville, Texas; and Madison, Wisconsin, retain their places in the top three from last year’s report, with Kansas City jumping ahead of 2016’s winner, Brownsville, to earn the title of safest-driving city overall. The average Kansas City driver is about 32 percent less likely to experience a collision than the average U.S. driver.

Understanding the risks that can cause crashes and impact a city’s rank and drivers’ safety is critical. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, preventable human factors, like drunk, distracted and drowsy driving, speeding and failure to use safety features, contribute to 94 percent of car crashes. The IIHS found crashes happen more frequently on Saturdays, during certain holidays, like the Fourth of July, and between the hours of 3-7 p.m.

“With the improving economy and more driving, we’re unfortunately seeing more crashes and more crash deaths,” said IIHS President Adrian Lund. “Summer travel for vacations and recreation is often riskier than the daily commute. We hope this year’s Best Drivers Report encourages more people to buckle up, watch their speeds, avoid distractions and stay off the roads after drinking alcohol.”