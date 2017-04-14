10th Annual USAC/MD Charity Golf Classic

USAC/MD will host its 10th annual USAC/MD Charity Golf Tournament in conjunction with the Florida Tow Show. All proceeds will benefit the International Towing and Recovery Museum’s Survivor Fund.

The 4-person scramble will be held on Thursday, April 20, at the Celebration Golf Club in Celebration, Fla. It will include a luncheon at noon, an 18-hole scramble and an awards ceremony.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., and tee-off is at 1 p.m. Since it’s the 10th anniversary, we have additional sponsorship opportunities, a commemorative t-shirt, prize opportunities to include Carnival Cruises, $1,000 Gift Cards, Major League Sporting event or NASCAR tickets and more.

Over the past 10 years, the golf tournament has raised more than $100,000 for the International Towing and Recovery Museum’s Survivor Fund. The Survivor Fund supports the families of towers and roadside service personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“The USAC/MD Golf Classic has become a fun and important annual event to support the Survivor Fund,” said USAC/MD Director of Service Provider Networks, Laura Mastronardi. “Thanks to the generosity of the many people who make it successful, we are able to make a significant financial contribution to the survivor fund and the families of those service providers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.”

To join the fun or learn more about the event visit www.usacmdgolfclassic.com or contact Matthew Miller at 770-967-8405.